Evening in the Vineyard - Brandon
Aug 25, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
This is a rain or shine event.
Live music by Elizabeth Huntstad, Hunny & Bunny Food truck, wine and lots of fun!
We now serve South Dakota beer for our non wine drinkers.
Please no outside alcohol, food or pets.
Bring a lounge chair.
|Location:
|Wilde Prairie Winery
|Map:
|48052 259th Street, Brandon, SD 57005
|Phone:
|605-582-6471
|Email:
|wildeprairiewinery@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://www.wildeprairiewinery.com/
All Dates:
Aug 25, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Live Music by Elizabeth Huntstad, Hunny & Bunny Food truck, Wine and lots of fun!
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.