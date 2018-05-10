Exhibition Baseball Game: Canaries vs. Explorers - Vermillion

May 10, 2018 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm

The Vermillion Area Chamber and Development Company Sports Authority is pleased to announce that professional baseball will be coming to Vermillion for a third straight summer! The 2018 Professional Baseball Exhibition presented by HyVee, featuring the Sioux Falls Canaries vs. the Sioux City Explorers is slated for Thursday, May 10th. The afternoon will kick off with a FREE Kids baseball camp with the pros at 4:30, followed by first pitch at 6:00 pm. The event will include games and inflatables for the kids, as well as soda and beer for purchase. Tickets will be available for purchase from any area Little League team, at the park the day of the game, or by calling the VCDC offices at 605-624-5571.

Fee: $5 general admission; Kids 8 & under are free