Fall River County Fair - Edgemont
Aug 2, 2017 - Aug 5, 2017
Ag Olympics, teen dance, bouncy house, chuck wagon feed, rubber check race, 4-H livestock sale, demolition derby, parade, mud hog wrestling and rodeo. Learn more at www.facebook.com
|Location:
|Fall River County Fairgrounds
|Map:
|Edgemont, SD 57735
|Phone:
|605-662-5900
|Website:
|http://www.fallrivercountyfair.com/
All Dates:
