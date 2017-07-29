Share |

Farm Fun Day - Watertown

Jul 29, 2017 11:00 am - 3:00 pm

A fun day at the zoo highlighting agriculture and animals of South Dakota. Get your bingo card stamped as you visit hands-on educational stations throughout the KidZoo complex and "Big Red Barn."

Fee: Regular admission (youth $7, adults $9 or LAZS membership)


Location:   Bramble Park Zoo
Map:   800 10th Street NW, PO Box 910, Watertown, South Dakota 57201
Phone:   605-882-6269
Email:   jstricker@brambleparkzoo.com
Website:   http://www.brambleparkzoo.com

All Dates:
