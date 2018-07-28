Farm Fun Day - Watertown
Jul 28, 2018 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
A fun day at the zoo highlighting agriculture and animals of South Dakota. Get your bingo card stamped as you visit hands-on educational stations throughout the KidZoo complex and Big Red Barn. Visit all the stations and win a prize.
Fee: Regular admission (youth $7, adults $9 or LAZS membership)
|Location:
|Bramble Park Zoo
|Map:
|800 10th Street NW, PO Box 910, Watertown, South Dakota 57201
|Phone:
|605-882-6269
|Email:
|jstricker@brambleparkzoo.com
|Website:
|http://www.brambleparkzoo.com
All Dates:
Jul 28, 2018 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Farm Fun Dat at the Bramble Park Zoo highlighting agriculture and animals of South Dakota.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.