Farm & Home Show - Gregory
Mar 10, 2018 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Come and learn about the latest products and newest information from each of our participating businesses. Enter our drawing for a chance to win $25 Gregory Bucks each hour (must be present to win).
Vendor fees are as follows: $60/booth $10/table $10/electricity
|Gregory Memorial Auditorium
|Gregory Auditorium, Main St., Gregory, South Dakota 57533
|605-830-9778
|mccance@gwtc.net
