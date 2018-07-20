Share |

Farmers Market - Hot Springs

Aug 10, 2018 4:00 pm - 6:30 pm

See what Hot Springs has to offer: locally-grown produce, foods, crafts, music and a kids' zone. It's fun for the whole family!!

For more information, including vendor applications, email us at FarmersMarketHotSprings@gmail.com


Location:   Centennial Park
Map:   N River Street, Hot Springs, SD 57747
Phone:   303-564-0787
Email:   farmersmarkethotsprings@gmail.com
Website:   http://https://www.facebook.com/SoakInLocalFood/

All Dates:
Jul 20, 2018 4:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Jul 27, 2018 4:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Aug 3, 2018 4:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Aug 10, 2018 4:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Aug 17, 2018 4:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Aug 24, 2018 4:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Aug 31, 2018 4:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Sep 7, 2018 4:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Sep 14, 2018 4:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Sep 21, 2018 4:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Sep 28, 2018 4:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Oct 5, 2018 4:00 pm - 6:30 pm

