Father's Day Fiesta - Watertown
Jun 18, 2017 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Bring dad to the zoo and he'll receive a special Father's Day gift.
Fee: Regular admission (youth $7, adults $9 or LAZS membership)
|Location:
|Bramble Park Zoo
|Map:
|800 10th Street NW, PO Box 910, Watertown, South Dakota 57201
|Phone:
|605-882-6269
|Email:
|jstricker@brambleparkzoo.com
|Website:
|http://www.brambleparkzoo.com
All Dates:
Celebrate dad at the Bramble Park Zoo.
