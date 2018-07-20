Festival in the Park - Spearfish

Jul 22, 2018 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

Festival in the Park is one of the largest outdoor summer arts festivals in the upper Midwest. It's sponsored by The Matthews Opera House & Arts Center, a non-profit organization. All proceeds are used to produce the annual festival and assist other arts activities in the greater Spearfish area. Want to be the first to see and buy from the more than 180 vendors? Wristbands for early entry can be purchased at the park entrances, or prior to the event from The Matthews art gallery, Visit Spearfish and the Spearfish Chamber of Commerce for $5. Kids 10 and under are free with a paid adult.



