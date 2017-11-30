Festival of Trees Celebration - Lead

Nov 30, 2017 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Santa is coming to town during the 2017 Festival of Trees Vintage Holiday Celebration at Lead's Historic Homestake Opera House, the oldest celebration of its kind in the Black Hills.

Enjoy free cocoa, hot apple cider, cookies as you admire beautifully decorated Christmas trees, wreaths and unique vintage items — all donated by HHOH supporters from the Northern Hills communities of Lead, Deadwood, Sturgis, Whitewood, and Spearfish.

Special to the event this year is the newly restored lower walls of the interior of the theater. The public is invited to explore the new Interpretive Exhibit on the second floor that showcases the entire history of the Opera House with historic items and archival imagery and film.



Admission is by donation to the HHOH, or donation of pet food and necessities for the Twin City Animal Shelter of Lead and Deadwood, or nonperishable food items to stock the Lord’s Cupboard Food Pantry in Lead.



Schedule of events:

Thurs. Nov. 30

CHAMBERS MIXER KICKOFF PARTY

5:00 pm-7:00 pm: All are welcome to attend the dual Lead and Deadwood Chambers of Commerce Mixer. Santa will be mingling as patrons enjoy hors d’oeurves, cash bar, free cocoa, hot apple cider, cookies, and live music provided by the United Methodist Church Hymndingers bell choir.



Friday, Dec. 1

OPEN HOUSE PREVIEW DAY

1:00 pm: Open House with free cocoa, hot apple cider, cookies

4:00 pm-6:00 pm: Free photos with Santa - Bring your family and pets.

5:00 pm-6:30 pm: Live music with Belle Fourche Center of the Nation Brass Quintet

7:00 pm-9:00 pm: Movie night: Enjoy free popcorn and Dr. Suess’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas, PG-13 starring Jim Carrey.



Saturday, Dec. 2

AUCTION DAY

1:00 pm: Open house with free cocoa, hot apple cider, cookies

3:00 pm-5:00 pm: Old-fashioned holiday cartoons: Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer, Frosty The Snowman, Santa Claus is Coming to Town and more. Enjoy free popcorn.

6:00 pm-7:00 pm: Pianist Ruth Groeneveld

7:00 pm-9:00 pm: Winners of People’s Choice Best Tree and Best Wreath, and Live Auction by Bob Bertolotto Real Estate & Auctions of Sturgis.



Proceeds from the annual event support ongoing music and theatre programming, restoration projects, and operations at the HHOH. Free parking is located behind the building, on Main Street, and lot parking within four blocks or less from the theater. The building is wheelchair accessible and assistive listening devices are also available.





