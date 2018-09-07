Fiddle Festival and Contest
Sep 7, 2018 - Sep 9, 2018
Family friendly event that includes activities for all ages. Friday- fiddle Jamboree and mini-concerts. Saturday-music workshops, fiddle contest, and evening concerts by the Sergeant Creek String Band and the Winfield Grovers. Sunday-gospel sing.
Fee: freewill donation
|Location:
|4H Grounds
|Map:
|901 Whiting Drive, Yankton, SD 57106
|Phone:
|1-605-880-0436
|Email:
|fiddlersofsouthdakota@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://fiddlersofsouthdakota.com
All Dates:
Sep 7, 2018 - Sep 9, 2018
Three-day music festival that includes concerts, music workshops, and impromptu musical jams.
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.