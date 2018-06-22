Share |

Finn Fest - Frederick

Jun 22, 2018 - Jun 24, 2018

A celebration of Finnish culture with parade, 5K, wife carrying contest, boot toss, magician, community picnic and fireworks.


Location:   Frederick
Map:   Frederick, SD 57441
Phone:   605-380-3770
Website:   http://www.fredericksd.com/finn-fest-3

Jun 22, 2018 - Jun 24, 2018

