Fish Days - Lake Andes

Jun 2, 2017 - Jun 4, 2017

Queen and Lil Miss Fishy contest, carnival, lawn mower races, dart tournament, karaoke, parade, kids’ activities, fish dinner, bean bag tourney, car and motorcycle show, chicken roping, street dance, softball tourney, motorcycle blessing and bull-o-rama.


Location:   Various locations
Map:   Main St., Lake Andes, SD 57356
Phone:   605-487-7694

