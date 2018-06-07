Flex-A-Dapt Social Skills Group - Rapid City
Jun 14, 2018 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm
This social skills group will focus on learning to “flex” your social style and to boost reciprocal social interaction skills. Therapists will facilitate both structured and unstructured interactions between peers to practice skills taught through social coaching, modeling, social stories and role playing during sessions.
Group size: 6-8 participants maximum
Age: 8-12 years
Session 1: June 7, 14, 21, 28 (Thursdays)
Time: 3:00-4:00pm
Cost: $300.00
Call 605-791-7400 to register.
|Location:
|LifeScape
|Map:
|7110 Jordan Drive, Rapid City, SD 57702
|Phone:
|605-791-7400
|Email:
|info@LifeScapeSD.org
|Website:
|http://www.lifescapesd.org/events/flex-a-dapt-social-skills-group-session-1
All Dates:
Jun 7, 2018 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Jun 14, 2018 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Jun 21, 2018 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Jun 28, 2018 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Social skill group.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.