Fly by Night (musical) - Lake City

Jul 28, 2018 7:30 pm

A star-crossed prophecy. A lot of music. Just not a lot of light. In this darkly comic rock-fable, a melancholy sandwich maker’s humdrum life is intersected by two entrancing sisters. A sweeping ode to young love set against the backdrop of the Northeast blackout of 1965, Fly By Night is a tale about making your way and discovering hope in a world beset by darkness.


Location: Fort Sisseton Historic State Park South Barracks
Map: Fort Sisseton State Park, Lake City, SD 57247
Phone: 605-467-3247
Website: http://www.northernfortplayhouse.com/

Jul 13, 2018 7:30 pm
Jul 15, 2018 2:00 pm
Jul 21, 2018 7:30 pm
Jul 28, 2018 7:30 pm

Fort Sisseton Historic State Park South Barracks
Fort Sisseton Historic State Park South Barracks 57247 Fort Sisseton State Park, Lake City, SD 57247

