Fort Sisseton Historical Festival - Lake City

Jun 1, 2018 - Jun 3, 2018

Frontier days come alive with military re-enactments, arts and crafts, melodrama stage show, music, buckskin traders and horse drawn implements.


Location:   Fort Sisseton State Park
Map:   11907 434th Ave., Lake City, SD 57247
Phone:   605-448-5474
Email:   FortSisseton@state.sd.us
Website:   http://gfp.sd.gov/state-parks/directory/fort-sisseton/festival-events/historical-festival.aspx

All Dates:
