Frühlingsfest & Spring Market - Rapid City
May 6, 2017 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Sample a wide selection of craft beer from local and national breweries, while browsing dozens of local artisan booths and taking in live music at Main Street Square's fourth annual Frühlingsfest & Spring Market. The event is open to all ages. IDs are required to consume alcohol. For event details, visit www.mainstreetsquarerc.com.
|Location:
|Main Street Square
|Map:
|526 Main Street, Rapid City, South Dakota 57701
|Phone:
|605-716-7979
|Email:
|info@mainstreetsquarerc.com
|Website:
|http://www.MainStreetSquareRC.com
All Dates:
