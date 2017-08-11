Fur Trader Days - Geddes
Aug 11, 2017 - Aug 13, 2017
Antique parade, farmers market, rib fest, craft fair, kids' pedal pull, softball tournament, 5K, street dance, horse shoe pitching, bean bag toss, bull riding, antique tractor pull and poker run.
|Location:
|Main Street and the Athletic Complex
|Map:
|Geddes, SD 57342
|Phone:
|605-337-2501
|Email:
|geddescity@midstatesd.net
|Website:
|http://www.geddessd.org
All Dates:
Aug 11, 2017 - Aug 13, 2017
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.