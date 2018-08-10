Fur Trader Days - Geddes
Aug 10, 2018 - Aug 12, 2018
Antique parade, farmers market, rib fest, craft fair, kids' pedal pull, softball tournament, 5K, street dance, horse shoe pitching, bean bag toss, bull riding, antique tractor pull and poker run.
|Location:
|Main Street and the Athletic Complex
|Map:
|Geddes, SD 57342
|Phone:
|605-337-2501
|Email:
|geddescity@midstatesd.net
|Website:
|http://www.geddessd.org
All Dates:
