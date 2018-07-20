Share |

Gem and Mineral Show - Rapid City

Jul 20, 2018 - Jul 22, 2018

Fluorescent mineral displays, live demonstrations, exhibits, guest speakers, kids’ activities and silent auction.


Location:   Rushmore Plaza Civic Center
Map:   444 N. Mount Rushmore Rd., Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   719-207-1035
Email:   drathert@rap.midco.net
Website:   http://www.wdgms.org

All Dates:
Jul 20, 2018 - Jul 22, 2018 Hours are 9 AM to 6 PM on Friday and Saturday and 10 AM to 4 PM on Sunday.

