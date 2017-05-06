Share |

George Winston Concert Benefitting Children of the Nations - Mitchell

May 6, 2017 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Join Grammy Award winning, multi-platinum, solo pianist George Winston as he makes an extremely rare appearance at Mitchell's Wesleyan Church benefiting Children of the Nations. Children of the Nations is a Seattle-based Christian ministry that cares for 5,000 kids per day in Sierra Leone, Malawi, Uganda, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

Fee: $10


Location:   Mitchell Wesleyan Church
Map:   601 North Sanborn, Mitchell, South Dakota 57301
Phone:   360-633-1638
Email:   kirstieweeks@cotni.org
Website:   http://www.itickets.com/cotnwinston

Mitchell Wesleyan Church
