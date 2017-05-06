George Winston Concert Benefitting Children of the Nations - Mitchell
May 6, 2017 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Join Grammy Award winning, multi-platinum, solo pianist George Winston as he makes an extremely rare appearance at Mitchell's Wesleyan Church benefiting Children of the Nations. Children of the Nations is a Seattle-based Christian ministry that cares for 5,000 kids per day in Sierra Leone, Malawi, Uganda, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.
Fee: $10
|Location:
|Mitchell Wesleyan Church
|Map:
|601 North Sanborn, Mitchell, South Dakota 57301
|Phone:
|360-633-1638
|Email:
|kirstieweeks@cotni.org
|Website:
|http://www.itickets.com/cotnwinston
All Dates:
