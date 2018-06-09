Share |

Ghost Town Fundraiser - Galena

Jun 9, 2018

Self-guided walk, mining stories and barbecue. Food sales and other donations go to the Galena Historical Society to continue restoration and revitalization of the historic 1882 schoolhouse and cemetery. Just outside of Deadwood.


Map:   Galena, SD 57732
Phone:   605-645-6517; 605-578-5074
Email:   galenamjs@yahoo.com
Website:   http://www.galenaschoolhouse.org

