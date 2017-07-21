Share |

Gold Discovery Days - Custer

Jul 21, 2017 - Jul 23, 2017

Gold nugget hunt, car show, hot air balloon rally, stick horse rodeo, artisan and food vendors, flower, garden and quilt shows, bed races, fun run, parade and volleyball tournament.


Map:   Mount Rushmore Road, Custer, SD 57730
Phone:   605-673-2244
Email:   info@custersd.com
Website:   http://www.facebook.com/golddiscoverydays/

57730 Mount Rushmore Road, Custer, SD 57730

