Great Strides 5K - Rapid City
Jun 2, 2018 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Let's lace up and walk to cure Cycstic Fibrosis! For 30 years, Great Strides – the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s largest national fundraising event – has supported the Foundation’s mission to cure cystic fibrosis and raise awareness for this rare, genetic, life-shortening disease that makes it difficult to breathe and shortens lives.
Registration is free, but walkers are encouraged to raise funds. Your support will help accelerate innovative research and drug development, as well as advance care and advocacy. Nearly every CF drug was made possible by the Foundation and because of funds raised from Great Strides, people with CF are living longer, healthier lives and pursuing their dreams.
We are working every day to build on this incredible momentum, and we won’t stop until there is a cure for all people living with CF.
|Location:
|Old Storybook Island
|Map:
|2911 Canyon Lake Dr, Rapid City, SD 57702
|Phone:
|651-631-3290
|Email:
|ksteiner@cff.org
|Website:
|http://www.cff.org/minnesota
All Dates:
