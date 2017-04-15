Share |

Gregory Co. Gift Show - Burke

Apr 15, 2017 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Lunch served by the Immanuel Lutheran Church of Jamison.
Easter Bunny from 1:00-3:00

Fee: $0


Location:   Burke Civic Center
Map:   Main St. Burke, Burke, SD 57523
Phone:   605-830-9778
Email:   mccance@gwtc.net
Website:   http://www.facebook.com/events/168954566950797/

