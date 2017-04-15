Gregory Co. Gift Show - Burke
Apr 15, 2017 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Lunch served by the Immanuel Lutheran Church of Jamison.
Easter Bunny from 1:00-3:00
Fee: $0
|Location:
|Burke Civic Center
|Map:
|Main St. Burke, Burke, SD 57523
|Phone:
|605-830-9778
|Email:
|mccance@gwtc.net
|Website:
|http://www.facebook.com/events/168954566950797/
All Dates:
Apr 15, 2017 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.