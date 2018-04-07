Gregory County Gift Show - Burke
Apr 7, 2018 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
This is a great opportunity to get the newest and coolest of spring. Check out all of our wonderful vendors.
Vendor fees are as follows: $30/booth $5/table
|Location:
|Burke Civic Center
|Map:
|Main Street, Burke, South Dakota 57523
|Phone:
|605-830-9778
|Email:
|mccance@gwtc.net
All Dates:
Vendors and gift show.
