Share |

Gypsy (musical) - Rapid City

Mar 23, 2018 - Mar 25, 2018

Considered by many to be the greatest American musical, Gypsy focuses on Rose, the most infamous stage mother to ever live, and her daughter Louise, who would become the most famous burlesque performer ever, Gypsy Rose Lee.


Location:   Historic Theatre
Map:   601 Columbus St, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-394-1786
Website:   http://bhct.org/gypsy/

All Dates:
Mar 16, 2018 - Mar 18, 2018 On Friday and Saturday performance will start at 7:30 p.m. and on the Sunday the performance will begin at 2:00 p.m.
Mar 23, 2018 - Mar 25, 2018 On Friday and Saturday performance will start at 7:30 p.m. and on the Sunday the performance will begin at 2:00 p.m.

Search All Events By Day

March (2018)
« February
April »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS