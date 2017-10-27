Halloween Night Hike - Custer State Park
Oct 27, 2017 - Oct 28, 2017
Meet costumed characters along a 1.5 mile guided night hike with the trail lit only by jack-o-lanterns and tiki torches. Reservations Required.
|Location:
|Peter Norbeck Visitor Center
|Map:
|13329 U.S. 16, Custer, SD 57730
|Phone:
|605-255-4464
|Website:
|http://www.gfp.sd.gov/state-parks/directory/custer/default.aspx
All Dates:
Oct 27, 2017 - Oct 28, 2017
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.