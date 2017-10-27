Share |

Halloween Night Hike - Custer State Park

Oct 27, 2017 - Oct 28, 2017

Meet costumed characters along a 1.5 mile guided night hike with the trail lit only by jack-o-lanterns and tiki torches. Reservations Required.


Location:   Peter Norbeck Visitor Center
Map:   13329 U.S. 16, Custer, SD 57730
Phone:   605-255-4464
Website:   http://www.gfp.sd.gov/state-parks/directory/custer/default.aspx

All Dates:
