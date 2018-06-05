Handwriting 101 Camp - Rapid City
Jun 21, 2018 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm
This handwriting intensive will be geared toward children ages 5-7 and will focus on improving handwriting skills in preparation for the upcoming school year. The group will use the Handwriting Without Tears (HWT) program to focus on lower case letter formation and printing. A therapist will guide the group and focus on activities for improving upper extremity strength, coordination and visual perceptual skills.
Group size: 4-6 participants
Dates: June 5, 7, 12, 14, 19, 21, 26, 28 (Tuesdays & Thursdays)
Time: 1:00-2:30 pm
Cost: $200.00
Call 605-791-7400 to register!
|Location:
|LifeScape
|Map:
|7110 Jordan Drive, Rapid City, SD 57702
|Phone:
|605-791-7400
|Email:
|info@LifeScapeSD.org
|Website:
|http://www.lifescapesd.org/events/handwriting-101
