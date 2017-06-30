Share |

Hank Harris and the Hegg Brothers - Lead

Jun 30, 2017 7:00 pm

Live at the Homestake.

$20 adults / $15 members / $10 students


Location:   Historic Homestake Opera House
Map:   313 W Main St, Lead, SD 57754, Lead, SD 57754
Phone:   605-584-2067
Website:   http://www.HomestakeOperaHouse.org

