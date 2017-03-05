Happily Ever Afternoon - Sioux Falls

Mar 5, 2017 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Join us for a magical afternoon featuring games, science and art activities and fellowship with friends and family. The Mary W. Sommervold stage will be transformed into a fantastic Storyland for you to explore as we share the wonderful story of the Community Learning Center.



Hors d'oeuvres and snacks will be served. Wear your favorite costume or dress-up clothes for an afternoon to remember.



Activities are recommended for kids ages 4-13 and their parents. A wall of giving will be featured as well as a drawing for prizes. All proceeds will benefit the education programs of the Community Learning Center at the Washington Pavilion.

Fee: $TBD