Share |

Harvey (play) - Rapid City

May 4, 2018 - May 6, 2018

Elwood P. Dowd is the most pleasant and charming man you’ll ever meet.  And his best friend is pretty nice too, if you like six-foot tall invisible rabbits.

A wonderful chance to see one of the most popular plays in the American theater canon, which earned playwright Mary Chase the Pulitzer Prize in 1945.


Location:   Performing Arts Center Studio Theatre
Map:   601 Columbus St, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-394-1786
Website:   http://bhct.org/harvey/

All Dates:
May 4, 2018 - May 6, 2018 Friday and Saturday at 7:30 pm. Sunday at 2:00 pm.
May 11, 2018 - May 13, 2018 Friday and Saturday at 7:30 pm. Sunday at 2:00 pm.
May 18, 2018 - May 20, 2018 Friday and Saturday at 7:30 pm. Sunday at 2:00 pm.

A Black Hills Community Theatre performance. 

Performing Arts Center Studio Theatre
Performing Arts Center Studio Theatre 57701 601 Columbus St, Rapid City, SD 57701

Search All Events By Day

May (2018)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS