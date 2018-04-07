Share |

Hats Off to the Artists - Faulkton

Apr 8, 2018 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Paintings, sculptures, fabric, woodworking, quilting, mixed media, needlework, leather work, photography and more. Entries must be dropped off by Friday evening because judging will begin Saturday morning.


Location:   Community Center
Map:   1130 Court St, Faulkton, SD 57438
Phone:   605-598-4160

