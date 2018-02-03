Share |

HeARTS in Healing Fundraiser - Sioux Falls

Feb 3, 2018 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

The eighth annual HeARTS in Healing fundraising event includes food and beverages along with live and silent auctions. Funds raised through HeARTS in Healing will support the Arts in Healing Program, provide services such as help with medications, transportation, family education materials, daily essentials and lodging for patients' families, along with the costs for Patient/Family Navigation Program.

Tickets: $60


Location:   Avera Behavioral Health
Map:   4400 W 69th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57108
Phone:   605-322-4042
Email:   connie.irish@avera.org
Website:   http://www.avera/org/heartsinhealing

