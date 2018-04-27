Historic Old West Firearms Auction and Vendor Show - Deadwood
Apr 27, 2018 - Apr 28, 2018
Auction with 500 lots including Emmett Daltons rifle, Pancho Villas revolver, 1867 hand written peace treaty with Cheyenne and Arapahoe tribes, Mrs. General George Custer letter and associated weapons, early photos, Jack Sinclair's saddle, Mrs. Wyatt Earp letter, lawmen badges, the Winchester that shot outlaw Bill Dalton of the Dalton-Doolin gang, Chief Gall family rifle and more. Free admission.
|Location:
|The Lodge at Deadwood
|Map:
|100 pine crest lane deadwood sd, deadwood, south dakota 57732
|Phone:
|605-209-4322
|Email:
|rick.olesen4322@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://www.dakotaplainsauctions.com
All Dates:
Vendor show with dealers buying, selling and trading historic items.
