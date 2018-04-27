Share |

Historic Old West Firearms Auction and Vendor Show - Deadwood

Apr 27, 2018 - Apr 28, 2018

Auction with 500 lots including Emmett Daltons rifle, Pancho Villas revolver, 1867 hand written peace treaty with Cheyenne and Arapahoe tribes, Mrs. General George Custer letter and associated weapons, early photos, Jack Sinclair's saddle, Mrs. Wyatt Earp letter, lawmen badges, the Winchester that shot outlaw Bill Dalton of the Dalton-Doolin gang, Chief Gall family rifle and more. Free admission.

 


Location:   The Lodge at Deadwood
Map:   100 pine crest lane deadwood sd, deadwood, south dakota 57732
Phone:   605-209-4322
Email:   rick.olesen4322@gmail.com
Website:   http://www.dakotaplainsauctions.com

Vendor show with dealers buying, selling and trading historic items.

