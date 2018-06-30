Historical Museum's Car Show Fundraiser - Keystone
Jun 30, 2018 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
This is a fundraiser for the museum. Come and vote on Best in Show.
|Location:
|Keystone Area Historical Society
|Map:
|410 3rd Street Keystone, South Dakota 57751
|Phone:
|605-666-4494
|Email:
|keystonehistoricalmuseum@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://www.keystonehistory.com/
