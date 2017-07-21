History on the Lawn: The Deadwood Fire of 1879 - Deadwood
Jul 21, 2017 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
Join lifelong local historian, Bill Swanson, as he discusses the Deadwood fire of 1879 and the aftermath. The lecture is based on the Black Hills Pioneer newspaper report of 1879. Bring a lunch and enjoy the Historic Adams House lawn; admission by donation. In case of inclement weather, the lecture will be moved to the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center (HARCC).
|Location:
|Historic Adams House
|Map:
|22 Van Buren Street, Deadwood, SD 57732
|Phone:
|605-578-1657
|Email:
|Rose@deadwoodhistory.com
|Website:
|http://www.DeadwoodHistory.com
All Dates:
Jul 21, 2017 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
Lecture on the Deadwood Fire of 1879.
