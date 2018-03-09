Share |

Holiday Arts Spring Craft Show - Mitchell

Mar 10, 2018 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

This show features only handcrafted items from local crafters: florals, rugs, wood crafts, embroidered towels, bibs, potholders, jewelry, canned and baked goods, doll clothes and more. All crafts are displayed together with a central checkout.


Location:   Masonic Temple
Map:   112 E 5th, Mitchell, SD 57301
Phone:   605-359-2049
Email:   holiday.arts.mitchell@gmail.com
Website:   http://www.holidayartsmitchell.com

All Dates:
Mar 9, 2018 9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Mar 10, 2018 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Masonic Temple
