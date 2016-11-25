Share |

Holiday Express - Hill City

Dec 22, 2016 - Dec 23, 2016

 Journey to the North Pole, where Santa waits to get on board. Ride lasts approximately one hour.


Location:   1880 Train
Map:   Hill City, SD
Phone:   605-574-2222
Website:   http://www.1880train.com/

All Dates:
Nov 25, 2016 - Nov 26, 2016
Dec 10, 2016
Dec 17, 2016 - Dec 18, 2016
Dec 22, 2016 - Dec 23, 2016

Journey to the North Pole, where Santa waits to get on board. Ride lasts approximately one hour.
1880 Train
1880 Train Hill City, SD

Search All Events By Day

November (2016)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30      

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS