Holiday Jam with the Hegg Brothers (concert) - Sioux Falls

Dec 16, 2017

Jeremy and Jon Hegg lead a ten-piece band playing Christmas classics and contemporary new arrangements in lush, funky, and soulful sounds. Holiday Jam is a twist on the holiday season audiences will not soon forget. Male and female vocalists, keyboards, guitars, percussion, drums, upright bass, and horns round out this festive evening.


Location:   Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-367-6000
Website:   http://www.holidayjam.com/

