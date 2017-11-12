Share |
Holiday Open House - Vermillion
Nov 12, 2017
- Featuring our holiday wine
- Live music
- Mulled wine samples & jelly tastings
- Get your picture taken for your personalized holiday label
- Candy canes & coloring competition for all the kids
- Build your own gift basket
- Cooking with wine for the holiday Hors d’oeuvres
Free will Admission: Can of food or donation for local food pantry
|Location:
|Valiant Vineyards
|Map:
|1500 W Main St, Vermillion, SD 57069
|Phone:
|605-624-4500
|Website:
|http://www.valiantvineyards.us/
