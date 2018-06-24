Homecoming Sunday - Esmond
Jun 24, 2018 10:30 am
Church at 10:30 am with a catered meal to follow in Esmond Hall.
|Location:
|Esmond Church
|Map:
|21530 422nd Ave., Esmond, SD 57353
|Phone:
|605-546-2440
|Email:
|lori.wehlander@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://www.facebook.com/events/391228961315359/
All Dates:
Esmond Church gathers for a day of remembering, rejoicing and renewing.
