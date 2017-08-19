Homestake Opera House Celebrates 103 Years - Lead

Aug 19, 2017 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm

HOMESTAKE OPERA HOUSE CELEBRATES 103 YEARS!



Join us for a wine tasting, Homestake stories, 1914 swimming pool tours, silent auction, presentation with cake.



6:00 pm doors open - 7:30 pm concert



The Historic Homestake Opera House turns 103 years old with silent auction and more, raising funds for restoration and operations at the Theater Built by a Gold Mine.



DONOVAN JOHNSON BAND: PIANO - BASS - SAX - DRUMS - OF OMAHA: Rustic-flavored, high energy country blues rock with swing tunes, waltzes, two-steps and more!



Admission is $20 adults - $15 members - $10 students

605-584-2067or HomestakeOperaHouse.org



SPONSORED BY PHILLIPS 66 Exit 8 & 14, SPEARFISH - Kelly Deis and team



The ticket booth opens one hour prior to showtime. Doors open 15 minutes early for seating for HHOH members. Seating is general admission/open seating.



Tickets are available online, or cash, check, or credit card at the door or in person at the HHOH (located in the rear of the building on Julius Street) M-F 9:00 am to 3:00 pm; or by calling the HHOH office at 605-584-2067. The ticket booth is open one hour prior to showtime. Beer, wine, soda, and water will be available for purchase.



Free off-street and free lot parking is available all within 3 blocks of the building. The building is accessible for wheelchairs. The HHOH Society is a non-profit organization dedicated to returning Lead’s Historic Opera House to productive use for the enrichment of the community and to provide cultural opportunities for generations to come.



Programming support is provided in part by annual memberships, the Adams-Mastrovich Family Foundation, and the City of Lead.

For more information, contact HHOH Executive Director Sarah Carlson at 605-584-2067 or homestakeoperahouse@gmail.com.



DONOVAN JOHNSON & BAND is a show filled with rustic-flavored, high energy country blues rock with a bit of jazz. It's original mainstream music with a blend of country-western style honkytonk with a strong soul influence, backcountry blues, non-urban jazz. If you like Jim Reeves, Jerry Lee Lewis, Dwight Yoakam, Vince Guaraldi (wrote all the Peanuts music) with strong Johnny Cash influence. It's mixed with nostalgia and swing tunes, waltzes, and two-steps.



Donovan Johnson has held concerts all over the US:

Carnegie Hall

Carnival Cruise Lines

Joslyn's Witherspoon Hall

The Historic Surf Ballroom

The Place Des Arts, Montreal

Unity UK Festival, London

The Grand Ole Opry (2017)



Recommended if you like David Lanz, George Winston, and Yanni.

New Age: Contemporary Instrumental

Classical: New Age

Moods: Featuring Piano

Moods: Type: Instrumental

Country: Americana



"I tell the stories of my life, as they relate to every one of us. And I play the piano. Let me tell you a story, then I'll play you a song that expresses it." From Donovan's roots in rural Midwestern America to the streets of London England, his original piano music has been an inspiration to people from around the globe. Combining a unique mixture of Contemporary, Classical, and Country styles, Donovan's original piano compositions have a signature that is clearly one of a kind.



His first original piano disk, "Pieces Of Life," was recorded in 2008 as a collaboration of songs that Donovan had written throughout the years and leading up to a "fork in the road." The following year he released an album of holiday originals and favorites in "Winter Solstice: Celebrate The Season!" His next two albums, "Road To Home" and "October," are both featured on Pandora radio and have received a great deal of critical acclaim. His 2014 release, "Infinite Beauty," was a multi-nominated award contender and won first place in the "Best Solo Piano" category for the month of November at the Akademia Music Awards.



Donovan has studied music all his life. He's been a student, a teacher, a music director, a church musician, and a fill in for bands and jazz combos. He transcribes sheet music, reviews CD's, teaches music, operates an online radio station, holds masterclasses and workshops, and travels all over the United States with his renown piano stool. As he'll tell you, "I like to bring a piece of home with me when I'm on the road." He performs solo piano, and sometimes he brings his band, depending on style and situation of the concert he's playing.



At home Donovan plays a refurbished 1893 Steinway upright piano, model "K." On the road, he's performed all over the United States in venues including Carnegie Hall, The Historic Surf Ballroom (where Buddy Holly had his final performance), aboard Carnival Cruise Lines, and has a scheduled performance at the Grand Ole Opry in September of 2017. He's also performed at the world renowned Place Des Arts in Montreal Canada, and for the Unity UK annual festival in London England.