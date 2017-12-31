HOT 93.1 Downtown Countdown

Share |

Dec 31, 2017 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Spend the last night of the year at Main Street Square. Hot 93.1 will transform the ice rink into a party, complete with lights, interactive games and today’s top hits.


Location:   Main Street Square
Map:   526 Main Street, Rapid City, South Dakota 57701
Phone:   605-716-7979
Email:   info@mainstreetsquarerc.com
Website:   http://www.MainStreetSquareRC.com

