Ice Fishing Expo and Tournament - Mobridge

Jan 12, 2017 - Jan 14, 2017

Two-person competition, ice expo, vendors and panel discussion.

Expo Times: 12th  from 3 pm - 8 pm, 13th 11 am - 3 pm


Location:   Scherr-Howe Events Center
Map:   212 Main St, Mobridge, SD 57601
Phone:   605-845-2500
Email:   chamber@mobridge.org
Website:   http://https://www.mobridgeoutdoors.com/ice-fishing-tournament

