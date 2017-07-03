Independence Day Celebration - Keystone
Jul 3, 2017 8:30 am
Cultural heritage performances and demonstrations, presidential re-enactors and ranger led programs.
|Location:
|Mount Rushmore
|Map:
|13000 SD-244, Keystone, SD 57751
|Phone:
|605-574-2523
|Website:
|http://www.blackhillsbadlands.com/calendar-of-events/2014-07-03-000000-2014-07-05-000000/independence-day-celebration-mount-rushmore
