Ingalls' Christmas - Keystone
Jul 25, 2018 10:00 am
We will be recreating some Christmases from the “Little House on the Prairie," with special guest Santa Claus.
|Location:
|Keystone Historical Museum
|Map:
|410 3rd Street Keystone, South Dakota 57751
|Phone:
|605-666-4494
|Email:
|keystonehistoricalmuseum@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://www.keystonehistory.com/
All Dates:
