Instrumental Chamber Recital -Sioux Falls
Mar 4, 2018 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
The Augustana Band and the Augustana Orchestra chamber ensembles will present a concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 4, in Kresge Recital Hall. Tickets are $10, or $5 for Augustana students and seniors (65+), and are available at augietickets.com.
Fee: $5-$10
|Location:
|Kresge Recital Hall Augustana University
|Map:
|2001 S. Summit Avenue, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57197
|Phone:
|6052745320
|Email:
|tickets@augie.edu
|Website:
|http://www.augie.edu/events/instrumental-chamber-recital
All Dates:
