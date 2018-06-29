Irene's 125th Celebration - Irene

Jun 29, 2018 - Jul 1, 2018

Irene, SD is 125 years old in 2018 and we’re having a celebration! Join us June 29th, 30th and July 1st for a weekend of good food, great friends, fun events and the Irene Rodeo.





Schedule of Events

Friday, June 29, 2018

9:00am –12:00pm Sidewalk Vendor Fair

9:30am – end Golf Tournament

1:00pm – 6:00pm Museum of Memories

1:00pm – end Food Vendors

1:00pm – 5:00pm Kids Activities

1:00pm – 5:00pm Photo Contest Display

1:00pm – 2:00am Beer Tent

1:00pm – 8:00pm Merchandise Booth Open

1:00pm – 8:00pm Information & Emergency Services

5:00pm – 8:00pm Car Cruise-In

5:00pm – 5:30pm Beard Growing Contest (register at 4)

5:30pm – 6:30pm Crowning of Lil Miss & Lil Mister Irene*

7:00pm – end Irene 26th annual Rodeo

10:00pm-1:00am DJ & music





Saturday, June 30, 2018

8:00am – end Registration & 5k walk/run *

8:00am – end 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament *

8:00am – 7:00pm Merchandise Booth Open

8:00am – 7:00pm Information & Emergency Services

9:00am – 6:00pm Museum of Memories

9:00am – 5:00pm Photo Contest Display

8:00am –9:00am Registration for parade entries

10:00am – end Parade

10:00am – end Food Vendors

11:00am – 3:00pm School Tours

11:00am – 5:00pm Kids Activities

11:00am – end Bean Bag Tournament *

8:00am – end Volleyball Tournament *

1:00pm – 2:00am Beer Tent and Entertainment

1:00pm – 3:00pm United Methodist Church open house

6:00pm – end 26th Annual Irene Rodeo

9:00pm – 1:00am Dance (BS Band)

10:00pm – end Fireworks





Sunday, July 1, 2018

9:00am – 3:00pm Museum of Memories

9:00am 50th Anniversary ecumenical worship service at Calvary Lutheran Church

11:00am Community Meal (free will offering)

1:00pm-3:00pm Afternoon entertainment

7:00pm Amateur Baseball Game



Subject to change



This website has additional information about the Celebration this summer. www.irenesd125.com

Fee: $Free