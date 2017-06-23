Irene Rodeo - Irene
Jun 23, 2017 - Jun 24, 2017
Bronc riding, steer wrestling, bareback riding, ladies’ breakaway, bull riding, team roping, mutton bustin’, shoe scramble and kids’ candy toss.
|Location:
|Irene Rodeo Grounds
|Map:
|45179 SD Hwy 46, Irene, SD 57037
|Phone:
|605-660-1159
All Dates:
Jun 23, 2017 - Jun 24, 2017
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.